Burritos in Studio City

Tacos 1986 Studio City
11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E, Los Angeles
|Pollo Burrito
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Mushroom Burrito
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
|Adobada Burrito
|$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pork al pastor, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Roadside Taco
10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City
|Baja Burrito
|$14.95
Choice of Shrimp or Fish, Mexican Red Rice, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Slaw, Lettuce, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Served in Flour Tortilla.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$15.95
Carne Asada, Mexican Red Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions, Fried Bell Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Arbol Salsa, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Served in Flour Tortilla.
|Al Pastor Burrito
|$13.95
Pork Al Pastor, Mexican Red Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions, Fried Bell Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Fresh Pineapple, Served in Flour Tortilla.
Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater
4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City
|Burrito Pack (4)
|$35.00
Our pack is bursting with four flavorful burritos that include your choice of filling, organic Spanish rice, organic beans, and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes one dipping salsa per burrito, chips & guacamole.
|Rice & Cheese Burrito
|$5.99
Organic Spanish rice with choice of salsa, onions & cilantro and mozzarella wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Burrito
|$11.49
Choice of filling & choice of salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla with onions & cilantro, organic Spanish rice & organic beans.