Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Tacos 1986 Studio City

11288 Ventura Boulevard. Unit E, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pollo Burrito$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, grilled chicken, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Mushroom Burrito$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, sauteed mushrooms, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
Adobada Burrito$13.00
12" Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pork al pastor, pinto beans, onion, cilantro, guacamole and mild salsa ranchera.
More about Tacos 1986 Studio City
Item pic

 

Roadside Taco

10628 Ventura Bl, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Burrito$14.95
Choice of Shrimp or Fish, Mexican Red Rice, Fresh Avocado, Chipotle Slaw, Lettuce, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Aioli, Served in Flour Tortilla.
Carne Asada Burrito$15.95
Carne Asada, Mexican Red Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions, Fried Bell Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Arbol Salsa, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Salsa, Served in Flour Tortilla.
Al Pastor Burrito$13.95
Pork Al Pastor, Mexican Red Rice, Pinto Beans, Grilled Onions, Fried Bell Peppers, Oaxaca Cheese, Salsa Verde, Onion, Cilantro, Fresh Pineapple, Served in Flour Tortilla.
More about Roadside Taco
Item pic

 

Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater

4749 Coldwater Canyon Ave, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Burrito Pack (4)$35.00
Our pack is bursting with four flavorful burritos that include your choice of filling, organic Spanish rice, organic beans, and onions & cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes one dipping salsa per burrito, chips & guacamole.
Rice & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Organic Spanish rice with choice of salsa, onions & cilantro and mozzarella wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burrito$11.49
Choice of filling & choice of salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla with onions & cilantro, organic Spanish rice & organic beans.
More about Hugo’s Tacos Studio City - Coldwater

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Carne Asada

Cookies

Quesadillas

Tacos

Muffins

Prosciutto

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (17 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (995 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (844 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1052 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (648 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston