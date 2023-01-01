Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Studio City

Go
Studio City restaurants
Toast

Studio City restaurants that serve salmon

Vitello's Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Vitello's Restaurant

4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City

Avg 4.4 (866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuscan Salmon$36.00
Salmon filet, cherry tomato, asparagus, spinach, light cream sauce
Grilled Salmon$36.00
Grilled salmon- Over seasonal veggies
Lg Salmon$12.00
More about Vitello's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Spice Season

11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lime Leaf Salmon$20.00
Wild caught grilled salmon, topped with herbal coconut cream and bell peppers, served with garlic spinach and
mushroom
[spicy, gluten free]
More about Spice Season
Restaurant banner

 

Akira sushi - 11830 W. Ventura Blvd.

11830 W. Ventura Blvd., Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON (SUSHI)$6.50
More about Akira sushi - 11830 W. Ventura Blvd.
Restaurant banner

 

SHIKI SUSHI

12745½ Ventura Blvd, Studio City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Hand Roll$8.50
More about SHIKI SUSHI

Browse other tasty dishes in Studio City

Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Studio City to explore

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Map

More near Studio City to explore

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

North Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Sherman Oaks

Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)

Encino

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Van Nuys

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Tarzana

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1035 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (79 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (873 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1108 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (667 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (455 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (149 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston