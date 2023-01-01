Salmon in Studio City
Studio City restaurants that serve salmon
Vitello's Restaurant
4349 Tujunga Ave, Studio City
|Tuscan Salmon
|$36.00
Salmon filet, cherry tomato, asparagus, spinach, light cream sauce
|Grilled Salmon
|$36.00
Grilled salmon- Over seasonal veggies
|Lg Salmon
|$12.00
Spice Season
11402 Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|Lime Leaf Salmon
|$20.00
Wild caught grilled salmon, topped with herbal coconut cream and bell peppers, served with garlic spinach and
mushroom
[spicy, gluten free]
Akira sushi - 11830 W. Ventura Blvd.
11830 W. Ventura Blvd., Studio City
|SALMON (SUSHI)
|$6.50