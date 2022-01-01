Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Soba noodles in
Summerville
/
Summerville
/
Soba Noodles
Summerville restaurants that serve soba noodles
Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville
1525 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville
No reviews yet
Side Soba Noodles
$3.95
More about Seasons of Tokyo - Summerville
Kanji Summerville
1211 N Main Street Suite B, Summerville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Soba Noodle
$10.95
Beef Soba Noodle
$10.95
Veggie Soba Noodle
$10.95
More about Kanji Summerville
