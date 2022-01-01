Cake in Summerville
Summerville restaurants that serve cake
More about Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
Kickin' Chicken - Main Street
800 North Main Street, Summerville
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.99
More about Toast
Toast
717 Old Trolley Road Suite 9-10, Summerville
|Crab Cakes Basket
|$14.99
|Crab Cakes
|$12.99
Served with Lowcountry Pepper Sauce
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
More about Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
Page's Okra Grill - Nexton Food Truck
142 Brighton Park Boulevard, Summerville
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
Jumbo Lump & fresh blue crab served on a soft potato roll with cajun remoulade sauce, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, & red onions. Choice of one side.
|Crab Cake Platter
|$24.00
3 House made lump and sweet crab cakes. Served with your choice of 2 southern side.
|Coconut Cake******************
|$7.00
More about Italian Bistro
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Italian Bistro
1625 N Main St, Summerville
|New York Cheese Cake
|$5.00
More about Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
Kickin' Chicken - Dorchester Road
9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville
|Peanut Butter Cake
|$4.99
More about Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • STEAKS
Yokoso Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
106 Parkway Ave, Summerville
|Lava Cake
|$7.00
A rich chocolate cake with a warm gooey chocolate center. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and garnished with chocolate sauce.