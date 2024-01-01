Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Braised short ribs in Summit

Go
Summit restaurants
Toast

Summit restaurants that serve braised short ribs

Item pic

 

Due 360 - 50 Maple St

50 Maple St, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Braised Short Rib$39.00
Sauteed Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Braised Sauce
More about Due 360 - 50 Maple St
Item pic

 

Fiorino Ristorante

38 Maple Street, Summit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Braised Beef Short Ribs$46.00
More about Fiorino Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Summit

Burritos

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Fish Tacos

Spaghetti

Quesadillas

Honey Chicken

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Summit to explore

Union

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Westfield

No reviews yet

Short Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Scotch Plains

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Berkeley Heights

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2525 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (781 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1449 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston