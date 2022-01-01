Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian pizza in Suwanee

Suwanee restaurants
Suwanee restaurants that serve vegetarian pizza

Grandmas NY Pizza

2780 West Village Dr Suite A, Suwanee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Medium 14" Vegetable Pizza$20.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Large 16" Vegetable Pizza$24.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Small 12" Vegetable Pizza$16.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
More about Grandmas NY Pizza
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS

Grandma's NY Pizza

2855 LAWRENCEVILLE SUWANEE RD, SUWANEE

Avg 4.5 (382 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large 16" Vegetable Pizza$24.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Medium 14" Vegetable Pizza$20.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
Small 12" Vegetable Pizza$16.99
Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, & Black Olives
More about Grandma's NY Pizza

