Ravioli in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve ravioli
More about Liberatore's- Eldersburg - 6300 Georgetown Blvd
Liberatore's- Eldersburg - 6300 Georgetown Blvd
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Eldersburg
|Cheese Ravioli
|$14.95
Cheese Ravioli topped w/tomato sauce
More about Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
Serra Brothers Restaurant & Bar - 2021 Liberty Rd # A
2021 Liberty Rd # A, Sykesville
|CHEESE RAVIOLI
|$11.99
Eight ravioli stuffed with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic bread
More about Amante Pizza & Pasta
Amante Pizza & Pasta
21 Liberty Road, Sykesville
|Cheese Ravioli
|$15.99
Stuffed cheese ravioli with marinara sauce
|Rosemary Chicken Ravioli
|$17.99
Rosemary chicken ravioli sautéed with olive oil, fresh basil & tomatoes topped with fresh grated Parmesan in marinara
|Kids Cheese Ravioli
|$7.99