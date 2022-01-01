Syracuse sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Syracuse

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc. image

 

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
Water Street Bagel Co. image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Water Street Bagel Co.

239 E Water St., Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
Nice 'n Spicy$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
The Maple$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
More about Water Street Bagel Co.
The Pizza Cutters image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Antipasto$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
With Marinara
French Fries$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
More about The Pizza Cutters
Prontofresh image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Prontofresh

131 East Water Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.7 (181 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$8.35
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Buffalo$8.35
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
Southwest$8.35
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg
More about Prontofresh

