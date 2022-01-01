Syracuse sandwich spots you'll love
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|14" Medium Cheese Pizza
|$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
|18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza
|$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
|6 Garlic Knots
|$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Water Street Bagel Co.
239 E Water St., Syracuse
|The ONE EGG Classic-Sausage
|$6.25
Sausage, 1 egg, American Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|Nice 'n Spicy
|$6.75
Double Smoked Bacon, fresh egg, in-house pickled jalapenos, Sriracha sauce and pepper jack cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
|The Maple
|$6.75
Sausage, 1 egg, 100% pure maple syrup drizzle from 'Dutch Hill Maple' and Cheddar Cheese on **Choice Bagel** PLEASE NOTE: If your preferred bagel choice becomes unavailable, we will sub plain or the closest thing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
The Pizza Cutters
2410 Court St, Syracuse
|Antipasto
|$9.99
Chef salad with ham, salami and provolone.
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
With Marinara
|French Fries
|$4.99
Plain, Cajun, Garlic
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Prontofresh
131 East Water Street, Syracuse
|Caesar
|$8.35
Roasted chicken, egg, tomato, croutons, Asiago cheese and bacon. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
|Buffalo
|$8.35
Crispy Buffalo chicken, banana peppers, crumbled blue cheese, tomato and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg.
|Southwest
|$8.35
Slow roasted chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, tomato, pepper jack cheese and tortilla strips. Made with a crispy blend of romaine and iceberg