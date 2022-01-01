Chicken tenders in Syracuse
Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken tenders
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
|C-20 Chicken Tenders
|$42.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with bbq sauce and brewpub mustard sauce
|*Buffalo Chicken Tenders
|$18.00
tossed in your choice of one of
our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery
|*Chicken Tenders
|$16.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
246 W Willow Street, Syracuse
|Chicken Fingers Kids
|$6.75
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES
Nestico's Too
4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.29
Mangia
779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$11.00
Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse
|Chicken Tenders (12)
|$19.50
|Chicken Tenders (3)
|$5.25
|6" Chicken Finger Sub
|$6.45
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with mayo, chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone.