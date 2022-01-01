Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Syracuse

Syracuse restaurants
Syracuse restaurants that serve chicken tenders

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

3112 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse

Avg 3.7 (270 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
C-20 Chicken Tenders$42.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with bbq sauce and brewpub mustard sauce
*Buffalo Chicken Tenders$18.00
tossed in your choice of one of
our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Chicken Tenders$16.00
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
More about The Distillery
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

246 W Willow Street, Syracuse

Avg 4.5 (4926 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Fingers Kids$6.75
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
SANDWICHES • WAFFLES

Nestico's Too

4105 W GENESEE ST, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (947 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.29
More about Nestico's Too
Mangia

779 State Fair Blvd, Syracuse

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDERS$11.00
Served with Honey Mustard and BBQ Sauce
More about Mangia
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

894 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders (12)$19.50
Chicken Tenders (3)$5.25
6" Chicken Finger Sub$6.45
Toasted 6 inch sub roll with mayo, chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes and melted provolone.
More about Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

The Pizza Cutters

2410 Court St, Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (2868 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Dinner$9.99
Chicken Tenders$7.99
With Choice of Dipping Sauce, Add Fries $2.00
More about The Pizza Cutters

