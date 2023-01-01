Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Rhein Haus & Wally's image

 

Rhein Haus Tacoma

649 Division Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHILAQUILES$12.00
More about Rhein Haus Tacoma
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS

Brewers Row

3205 N 26th St, Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (645 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles Verde$10.50
Tortilla chips, salsa verde, eggs any style, cotija & pico de gallo.
Add choice of protein for additional charge
More about Brewers Row

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Mac And Cheese

Pork Fried Rice

Tostadas

Chicken Enchiladas

Crab Rolls

Garlic Bread

Sliders

Flan

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (716 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston