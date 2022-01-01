Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon steaks in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve salmon steaks

Item pic

 

Trapper's Sushi Co. - Tacoma

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Steak & Salmon Combo$23.50
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi Co. - Tacoma
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi - Parkland

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF - Teriyaki Steak & Salmon$23.50
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled salmon served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
*Steak & Salmon Combo$23.50
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Parkland

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Fried Rice

Honey Chicken

General Tso Chicken

Steamed Rice

Crispy Tacos

Chile Relleno

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (665 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (271 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (137 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston