Salmon steaks in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve salmon steaks
More about Trapper's Sushi Co. - Tacoma
Trapper's Sushi Co. - Tacoma
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
|*Steak & Salmon Combo
|$23.50
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.
More about Trapper's Sushi - Parkland
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi - Parkland
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
|GF - Teriyaki Steak & Salmon
|$23.50
5 oz. top sirloin and grilled salmon served with gluten free teriyaki sauce.
|*Steak & Salmon Combo
|$23.50
5oz of angus sirloin and grilled fresh salmon fillet served with Trapper's special recipe teriyaki sauce.