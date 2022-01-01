Cheesecake in Tacoma

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

WAFFLE STOP image

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

WAFFLE STOP

2710 N Proctor, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (1339 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$12.00
Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, house-made cheesecake, strawberry glaze, whipped cream.
More about WAFFLE STOP
Marzano Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Marzano Italian Restaurant

516 Garfield St S, Tacoma

Avg 4.8 (2539 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake$10.00
Montrachet goat cheese cheesecake with guava sauce
More about Marzano Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Coopers Food and Drink

5928 N 26th St, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
New York Style Cheesecake$8.00
More about Coopers Food and Drink
Cooks Tavern image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cooks Tavern

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (606 reviews)
Takeout
Guava Cheesecake$7.00
More about Cooks Tavern
Item pic

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake$6.99
House made creamy whipped cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with house made Northwest berry or caramel sauce.
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
Banner pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL

Harmon Pac Ave

1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.1 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$9.00
More about Harmon Pac Ave
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Katie Downs

3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma

Avg 4.2 (373 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$10.00
New York style cheesecake with a berry puree.
More about Katie Downs
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

2121 Pacific Ave, Tacoma

Avg 4.3 (5621 reviews)
Takeout
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

