Cheesecake in Tacoma

FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
WAFFLE STOP
2710 N Proctor, Tacoma
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$12.00
Pearl Sugar Waffle, strawberries, house-made cheesecake, strawberry glaze, whipped cream.
PIZZA • PASTA
Marzano Italian Restaurant
516 Garfield St S, Tacoma
|Cheesecake
|$10.00
Montrachet goat cheese cheesecake with guava sauce
Coopers Food and Drink
5928 N 26th St, Tacoma
|New York Style Cheesecake
|$8.00
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cooks Tavern
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma
|Guava Cheesecake
|$7.00
Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma
|Cheesecake
|$6.99
House made creamy whipped cheesecake with a graham cracker crust topped with house made Northwest berry or caramel sauce.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • SALADS • TACOS • GRILL
Harmon Pac Ave
1938 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$9.00
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Katie Downs
3211 Ruston Way, Tacoma
|New York Cheesecake
|$10.00
New York style cheesecake with a berry puree.