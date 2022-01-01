Chicken tenders in Tacoma

Tacoma restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Strips & Fries image

 

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

4502 S. Steele St. Suite 1510, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Strips & Fries$12.89
All-natural tender strips served with your choice of house made dipping sauce
Chicken Strips$5.49
Tender all natural breaded chicken strips, served with choice of side
More about Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops

5314 176th St E., Tacoma

Avg 4.6 (7385 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$12.50
Mixed greens with hand breaded chicken tenders, diced egg, tomatoes, shredded cheddar and bacon. Kick it up a notch and try it Buffalo style!
CHICKEN STRIPS$12.50
Not your average chicken strips! Ours are hand cut, marinated in buttermilk, seasoned and floured in house!
KIDS CHICKEN STRIPS$6.75
More about Hops n Drops

