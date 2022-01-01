Miso soup in Tacoma

Go
Tacoma restaurants
Toast

Tacoma restaurants that serve miso soup

Trapper's Sushi Co. image

 

Trapper's Sushi Co.

3120 6th Ave, Tacoma

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Miso Soup$3.00
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Trapper's Sushi Co. image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma

Avg 4 (870 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Miso Soup$3.00
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma

Chicken Fried Rice

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Fried Rice

Bubble Tea

Steak Salad

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Tacoma to explore

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Gig Harbor

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Auburn

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Puyallup

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Lacey

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Bonney Lake

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston