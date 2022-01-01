Miso soup in
Tacoma
/
Tacoma
/
Miso Soup
Tacoma restaurants that serve miso soup
Trapper's Sushi Co.
3120 6th Ave, Tacoma
No reviews yet
*Miso Soup
$3.00
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
323 Garfield Street S., Tacoma
Avg 4
(870 reviews)
*Miso Soup
$3.00
More about Trapper's Sushi Co.
Browse other tasty dishes in Tacoma
Chicken Fried Rice
Mac And Cheese
Quesadillas
Fried Rice
Bubble Tea
Steak Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
More near Tacoma to explore
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Auburn
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Puyallup
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Vashon
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Lacey
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Port Orchard
Avg 4.3
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(434 restaurants)
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Washington
Avg 4.4
(484 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(179 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(192 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(91 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston