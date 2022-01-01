Fajitas in Tacoma
Tacoma restaurants that serve fajitas
Cactus Restaurant
2506 N Proctor St, Tacoma
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.00
All natural grilled chicken breast served with Spanish rice, cumin black beans and caramelized onions. Also includes fresh guacamole, sour cream, jack cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo and choice of flour or housemade corn tortillas on the side.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Matador
721 Pacific Ave, Tacoma
|Familia Fajitas for 2
|$37.00
Four large tortillas per person (8) choice of corn or flour, lettuce, Jack & cheddar cheeses, pico de gallo, guacamole, cilantro-lime sour cream, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with achiote-chile rice and Mexican black beans.