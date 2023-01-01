Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Tarpon Springs

Tarpon Springs restaurants
Tarpon Springs restaurants that serve caesar salad

Wraps and Kabobs image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Wraps & Kabobs Tarpon Springs

40715 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (55 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD SMALL$4.99
More about Wraps & Kabobs Tarpon Springs
Whiskey Wings image

 

Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

40737 US highway 19 North, Tarpon Springs

No reviews yet
Takeout
CAESAR SHRIMP SALAD$0.00
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
CAESAR STEAK SALAD$0.00
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
CAESAR SALAD$8.99
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast
More about Whiskey Wings Tarpon Springs

