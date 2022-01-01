Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve tacos

Shrimp Tacos image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

The Tacklebox Seafood

5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony

Avg 4 (1 review)
TakeoutDelivery
Crawfish Tacos$10.99
Veggie Tacos$7.99
Shrimp Tacos$9.25
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image

SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean BBQ Tacos$10.50
Tuna Poké Tacos$11.50
Korean BBQ Tacos$10.50
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
Casa Mia Tacos image

 

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Casa Mia Tacos$16.99
"Street Style" - Three grilled chicken tacos, serrano peppers, onion guacamole and pico de gallo served with spanish rice and chimichurri sauce
Casa's Tacos$16.99
Your choice of three grilled chicken or beef tacos, jack cheese and grilled green onions, served with corn tortillas, spanish rice and avocado salad.
Tacos al Carbon$18.99
Your choice of three grilled skirt steak or ribeye tacos, served with spanish rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Down South Kitchen and Bakery

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Charred Breakfast Tacos$13.00
three tacos filled with scrambled eggs, colby jack, and choice of filling, served with white cheddar corn grits
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Fair Winds image

 

Fair Winds

1481 E Hill Park Road, LEWISVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Taco$3.99
Chicken Taco$3.49
Fajita Beef Taco$3.99
More about Fair Winds

