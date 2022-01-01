Tacos in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve tacos
More about The Tacklebox Seafood
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
The Tacklebox Seafood
5804 Windhaven Pkwy #100, The Colony
|Crawfish Tacos
|$10.99
|Veggie Tacos
|$7.99
|Shrimp Tacos
|$9.25
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony
|Korean BBQ Tacos
|$10.50
|Tuna Poké Tacos
|$11.50
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville
|Casa Mia Tacos
|$16.99
"Street Style" - Three grilled chicken tacos, serrano peppers, onion guacamole and pico de gallo served with spanish rice and chimichurri sauce
|Casa's Tacos
|$16.99
Your choice of three grilled chicken or beef tacos, jack cheese and grilled green onions, served with corn tortillas, spanish rice and avocado salad.
|Tacos al Carbon
|$18.99
Your choice of three grilled skirt steak or ribeye tacos, served with spanish rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery
Down South Kitchen and Bakery
6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony
|Charred Breakfast Tacos
|$13.00
three tacos filled with scrambled eggs, colby jack, and choice of filling, served with white cheddar corn grits