Burritos in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 State Hwy 121 , Lewisville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Grande$15.99
Served with spanish rice and beans
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Item pic

 

OMG Tacos - The Colony

5800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Texas Style Burrito$10.50
Cilantro lime rice, refried black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
*sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein
*sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
Cali Style Burrito$10.50
French fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
*sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein
*sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
More about OMG Tacos - The Colony

