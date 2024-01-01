Burritos in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve burritos
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 State Hwy 121 , Lewisville
|Burrito Grande
|$15.99
Served with spanish rice and beans
More about OMG Tacos - The Colony
OMG Tacos - The Colony
5800 Windhaven Parkway, The Colony
|Texas Style Burrito
|$10.50
Cilantro lime rice, refried black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
*sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein
*sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein
|Cali Style Burrito
|$10.50
French fries, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
*sour cream is replaced with spicy sour cream for OMG Chicken protein
*sour cream is replaced with spicy mayo for OMG Pork protein