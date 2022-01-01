Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in The Colony

The Colony restaurants
The Colony restaurants that serve enchiladas

Casa Mia Latin Cuisine

4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville

Takeout
Veggie Enchiladas$14.99
Three sautèed veggies enchiladas topped with salsa verde, gallo pinto and black beans
Cheese Enchiladas$13.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with homemade chili con carne
Chicken Enchiladas$13.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400

4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Southwest Seafood Enchiladas$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.
