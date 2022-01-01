Enchiladas in The Colony
The Colony restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
Casa Mia Latin Cuisine
4920 TX-121 Suite 500, Lewisville
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$14.99
Three sautèed veggies enchiladas topped with salsa verde, gallo pinto and black beans
|Cheese Enchiladas
|$13.99
Three cheese enchiladas topped with homemade chili con carne
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.99
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with warm sour cream sauce
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
Rockfish Seafood Grill - Lewisville - 4740 State Highway 121 #400
4740 State Highway 121 #400, Lewisville
|Southwest Seafood Enchiladas
|$14.50
Corn tortillas stuffed with Atlantic salmon, shrimp, wild Alaska Pollock, peppers, onions, and cheddar-jack cheese, topped with a light cream sauce, sour cream, and jalapeño. Served on a bed of cilantro lime rice.