Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in The Colony

Go
The Colony restaurants
Toast

The Colony restaurants that serve pies

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails image

SUSHI • TAPAS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

5774 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony

Avg 4 (225 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$8.95
More about Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails
Zag afro fusion cuisine image

 

Zag afro fusion cuisine

5000 main st suite 214, the colony

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pie$28.00
More about Zag afro fusion cuisine
Item pic

 

Heritage Pizza & Taproom

3750 Plano Parkway Ste 600, THE COLONY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smokey PIe$13.00
sweet TX BBQ sauce, smoked brisket, bacon, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar
More about Heritage Pizza & Taproom
Down South Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Down South Kitchen and Bakery

6500 Cascades Court Suite 100, The Colony

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bourbon Pecan Pie$7.00
french vanilla ice cream
More about Down South Kitchen and Bakery

Browse other tasty dishes in The Colony

Cobb Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Cake

Quesadillas

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near The Colony to explore

Plano

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Frisco

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Allen

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Carrollton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Addison

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Prosper

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Little Elm

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1585 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston