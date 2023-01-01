Chicken wraps in Tonawanda
Tonawanda restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about La Hacienda - Brighton
La Hacienda - Brighton
900 Brighton Road, Tonawanda
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$9.25
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.25
More about Manor Lanes
Manor Lanes
150 Grand Island Blvd, Tonawanda
|Buffalito Chicken & Nacho Wrap
|$10.95
Spicy chicken tossed in hot sauce and layered with jack/cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, bleu cheese, & crushed tortilla chips. Wrapped up in a large flour tortilla and served with your choice of housemade chips, fries, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.95
Crispy chicken tossed with your choice of hot, medium, or mild buffalo sauce, wrapped up with lettuce, tomato, and cheese in a flour tortilla. Served with housemade chips, fried, tater tots, chips & salsa, or a side salad.