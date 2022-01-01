Croissants in Torrance
Torrance restaurants that serve croissants
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
KING'S HAWAIIAN - THE LOCAL PLACE
18605 S Western Ave, Torrance
|CROISSANT || Chocolate
|$3.50
Traditional butter croissant filled with chocolate.
|CROISSANT || Cheese
|$3.50
Traditional butter croissant filled with sweet cream cheese.
More about Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
Pinwheel Cafe and Bakery
2553 Pacific Coast Highway, Torrance
|CROISSANT
|$4.00
|PISTACHIO CROISSANT
|$4.80
|HAM AND CHEESE CROISSANT
|$4.80
More about KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
PASTRY • FRENCH FRIES
KING'S HAWAIIAN BAKERY & RESTAURANT
2808 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
|CROISSANT || Butter
|$3.50
Traditional butter croissant.
|CROISSANT || Cheese
|$3.50
Traditional butter croissant filled with sweet cream cheese.
|CROISSANT || Chocolate
|$3.50
Traditional butter croissant filled with chocolate.