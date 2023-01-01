Waffles in Torrington
Torrington restaurants that serve waffles
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street
CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street
33 Franklin Street, Torrington
|Churro Waffles
|$9.25
SO GOOD! Two Belgian Waffles topped with cinnamon sugar, and a drizzle of chocolate! YUM
More about The Edison Grill
The Edison Grill
178 Birge Park Road, Torrington
|Apple Churro Waffle
|$14.00
Belgian waffle, cinnamon sugar, warm apples, toasted pecans, caramel sauce, whipped cream
|Kids' Half Belgian Waffle
|$6.00
Powdered sugar, whipped cream
|Honey Bourbon Wings & Waffles
|$11.00
House honey bourbon tossed wings (6), crispy waffle bites