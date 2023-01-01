Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Torrington

Torrington restaurants
Torrington restaurants that serve waffles

CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street

33 Franklin Street, Torrington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Churro Waffles$9.25
SO GOOD! Two Belgian Waffles topped with cinnamon sugar, and a drizzle of chocolate! YUM
More about CRUMBS by Toast & Co - 33 Franklin Street
The Edison Grill

178 Birge Park Road, Torrington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Churro Waffle$14.00
Belgian waffle, cinnamon sugar, warm apples, toasted pecans, caramel sauce, whipped cream
Kids' Half Belgian Waffle$6.00
Powdered sugar, whipped cream
Honey Bourbon Wings & Waffles$11.00
House honey bourbon tossed wings (6), crispy waffle bites
More about The Edison Grill

