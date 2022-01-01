Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad see in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve pad see

Restaurant banner

 

The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.

8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
E10. Pad See Yu$14.95
Your selected protein, rice noodles , broccoli, carrots and eggs stir-fried in a sweet soy sauce.
L7. Pad See Yu$11.95
Stir-fried selected protein, rice noodles with broccoli, carrots and eggs in a sweet soy sauce.
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
Restaurant banner

 

Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
28. Pad See-Iew$14.95
Stir fried rice noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of meat in Lanna Thai sweet soy sauce.
L2. Pad See-Iew$11.95
Stir fried rice noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of meat in Lanna Thai sweet soy sauce.
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Lasagna

Burritos

Baked Ziti

Cinnamon Rolls

Pies

Salmon

Calamari

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston