Pad see in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pad see
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa
|E10. Pad See Yu
|$14.95
Your selected protein, rice noodles , broccoli, carrots and eggs stir-fried in a sweet soy sauce.
|L7. Pad See Yu
|$11.95
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa
|28. Pad See-Iew
|$14.95
Stir fried rice noodles and mixed vegetables with your choice of meat in Lanna Thai sweet soy sauce.
|L2. Pad See-Iew
|$11.95
