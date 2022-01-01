Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pad thai in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve pad thai

Restaurant banner

 

The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.

8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
E11. Tropical Pad Thai$15.95
Your selected protein, rice noodles stir-fired in a sweet pad Thai sauce topped with bean sprouts, green onions, peanuts and eggs.
L5. Tropical Pad Thai$11.95
Stir-fried selected protein w/ rice noodles in a sweet pad Thai sauce with bean sprouts, green onions, peanuts and eggs.
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
Restaurant banner

 

Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
26. Pad Thai$17.95
Traditional Thai stir fried noodles with chicken, jumbo shrimps, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and roasted peanuts in Lanna Thai sauce. Fresh bean sprouts and lime on the side.
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Margherita Pizza

Fettuccine Alfredo

Mediterranean Salad

Spaghetti And Meatballs

Grilled Chicken

Spaghetti

Burritos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston