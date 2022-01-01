Pad thai in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pad thai
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa
|E11. Tropical Pad Thai
|$15.95
Your selected protein, rice noodles stir-fired in a sweet pad Thai sauce topped with bean sprouts, green onions, peanuts and eggs.
|L5. Tropical Pad Thai
|$11.95
Stir-fried selected protein w/ rice noodles in a sweet pad Thai sauce with bean sprouts, green onions, peanuts and eggs.
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa
|26. Pad Thai
|$17.95
Traditional Thai stir fried noodles with chicken, jumbo shrimps, tofu, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and roasted peanuts in Lanna Thai sauce. Fresh bean sprouts and lime on the side.