Pork chops in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pork chops
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Twin Bone Pork Chop
|$24.00
Hasty Bake twin bone chop w/ blackberry sauce, served w/ green beans & potato gratin.
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Pork Chop Dinner
|$14.95
Lemon garlic pork chop with grilled zucchin, potato wedges, and a side salad
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Apple Bourbon Pork Chop
|$18.00
Glazed in an apple bourbon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, pan-seared green beans, and toasted garlic bread.
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Half Pork Chop
|$12.00
Half a pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.
|Powerstown Pork Chop
|$21.00
A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.