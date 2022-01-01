Pork chops in Tulsa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Twin Bone Pork Chop$24.00
Hasty Bake twin bone chop w/ blackberry sauce, served w/ green beans & potato gratin.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chop Dinner$14.95
Lemon garlic pork chop with grilled zucchin, potato wedges, and a side salad
More about Queenies
Item pic

 

SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Bourbon Pork Chop$18.00
Glazed in an apple bourbon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and gravy, pan-seared green beans, and toasted garlic bread.
More about SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Half Pork Chop$12.00
Half a pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.
Powerstown Pork Chop$21.00
A 12oz. pork rib chop, butterflied and grilled. Topped with Kilkenny’s apple mushroom sauce, made with apple cider, fresh mushrooms, onions and cream.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Chops$0.00
Marinated center cut bone-in chops, seasoned and grilled
More about Delta Cafe

