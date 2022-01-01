Cheeseburgers in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
More about SOCIETY
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.
More about Desi Wok
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Cheeseburger Masala
|$10.95
our homemade Desi seasoned ground beef, with masala sauce, topped with turkey bacon, cheese and chives - served with basmati rice and original tandoori naan
More about Fish Daddy's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$10.95
Half-pound burger, melted cheeses, L/T/O, mustard and pickle chips
More about SOCIETY
SOCIETY
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$6.00
Single patty, and American Cheese, on a brioche bun served with your choice of side.