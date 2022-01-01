Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve fried rice

Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Rice Shrimp$13.65
Fried Rice Chicken$13.65
Side Fried Rice$3.95
More about Desi Wok
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
White Miso Butter Steak Fried Rice Bowl$14.00
Vegan Fried Chix (NOT VEGAN) Rice Bowl$12.75
Scoop Fried Rice$3.75
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
Item pic

 

TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower

One Williams Ctr, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Rice$12.00
Extra Fried Rice$3.00
More about TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
Restaurant banner

 

The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.

8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
L15. Tropical Fried Rice$11.95
Traditional Thai fried rice with selected protein, eggs, tomatoes, carrots, yellow and green onions.
L8. Nam Prik-Pao Fried Rice$11.95
Our special nam prik-pao fried rice w/ egg, topped with the selected protein and glazed w/ sweet-ginger sauce. Topped with julienned green apples, carrots, red onions, cilantro and sliced omelet.
E18. Kaprao Fried Rice$14.95
Traditional Kaprao fried rice with your selected protein, chili, garlic, bell peppers, green onions, yellow onions, fresh basil and signature Kaprao sauce. Topped with fried egg.
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
Restaurant banner

 

Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
$$Extra Fried Rice$3.50
$$ Sub Fried Rice$1.00
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

