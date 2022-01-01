Fried rice in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Desi Wok
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Fried Rice Shrimp
|$13.65
|Fried Rice Chicken
|$13.65
|Side Fried Rice
|$3.95
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
203 E. Archer, Tulsa
|White Miso Butter Steak Fried Rice Bowl
|$14.00
|Vegan Fried Chix (NOT VEGAN) Rice Bowl
|$12.75
|Scoop Fried Rice
|$3.75
More about TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
TOKYO GARDEN & MARI COFFEE - BOK Tower
One Williams Ctr, Tulsa
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Extra Fried Rice
|$3.00
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa
|L15. Tropical Fried Rice
|$11.95
Traditional Thai fried rice with selected protein, eggs, tomatoes, carrots, yellow and green onions.
|L8. Nam Prik-Pao Fried Rice
|$11.95
Our special nam prik-pao fried rice w/ egg, topped with the selected protein and glazed w/ sweet-ginger sauce. Topped with julienned green apples, carrots, red onions, cilantro and sliced omelet.
|E18. Kaprao Fried Rice
|$14.95
Traditional Kaprao fried rice with your selected protein, chili, garlic, bell peppers, green onions, yellow onions, fresh basil and signature Kaprao sauce. Topped with fried egg.