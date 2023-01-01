Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Empire Slice Shop - Route 66 Tulsa

1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Spinach Salad$8.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
Half Spinach Salad$6.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Empire Slice Shop - Route 66 Tulsa
Consumer pic

 

Big Al's Healthy Foods

3303 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spinach Supreme Salad$9.25
Avocado, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, hard-boiled egg, provolone cheese, and alfalfa sprouts. Served on a bed of spinach with your choice of dressing.
More about Big Al's Healthy Foods
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Salad$14.00
STF baby spinach w/ your choice of Ham or Turkey breast, grape tomato, candied pecans, craisins, red onion & Red Wine Blush vinaigrette.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Item pic

 

Empire Slice House - Tulsa Art District

417 North Main Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Spinach Salad$6.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
Full Spinach Salad$8.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Empire Slice House - Tulsa Art District
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach, Pear, & Feta Salad$12.00
walnuts, feta, pomegranate, citrus vin
More about Queenies
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
St. Canice Spinach Salad$11.00
Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard boiled eggs and croutons.
Spinach Salad Small$6.00
Fresh crisp spinach topped with red onion, hard boiled eggs and croutons.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub

