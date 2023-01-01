Spinach salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Empire Slice Shop - Route 66 Tulsa
Empire Slice Shop - Route 66 Tulsa
1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa
|Full Spinach Salad
|$8.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
|Half Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Big Al's Healthy Foods
Big Al's Healthy Foods
3303 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Spinach Supreme Salad
|$9.25
Avocado, grape tomatoes, sunflower seeds, hard-boiled egg, provolone cheese, and alfalfa sprouts. Served on a bed of spinach with your choice of dressing.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Spinach Salad
|$14.00
STF baby spinach w/ your choice of Ham or Turkey breast, grape tomato, candied pecans, craisins, red onion & Red Wine Blush vinaigrette.
More about Empire Slice House - Tulsa Art District
Empire Slice House - Tulsa Art District
417 North Main Street, Tulsa
|Half Spinach Salad
|$6.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
|Full Spinach Salad
|$8.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Queenies
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Spinach, Pear, & Feta Salad
|$12.00
walnuts, feta, pomegranate, citrus vin