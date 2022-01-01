Quesadillas in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Jackfruit Quesadilla
|$11.00
Marinated jackfruit, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lime cream on flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeño jam and a side of guacamole.
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Quesadilla Cafe Elote
|$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla, caramelized onions, cheese & your choice of protein.
~Can be made vegan
|Smokin Hot Quesadilla
|$9.99
More about King Burrito
King Burrito
2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa
|#5 Quesadilla Combo
|$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
|Mini Quesadilla
|$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
|Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)
|$7.11
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.00
More about Foxy Tacos
Foxy Tacos
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla loaded with jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, with the protein of your choice. Served with sour cream and pico da gallo.
|Kid Cheese Quesadilla
|$4.99
Small flour tortilla with melted Jack Cheese.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Chicken Boxty Quesadilla
|$14.00
A crisp golden potato pancake stuffed with
tender chicken breast, mushrooms, bell
peppers, green onions, and Irish cheddar,
served with salsa and sour cream.