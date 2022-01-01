Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Jackfruit Quesadilla$11.00
Marinated jackfruit, shredded cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lime cream on flour tortilla. Served with Jalapeño jam and a side of guacamole.
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Cafe Elote$8.99
Grilled flour tortilla, caramelized onions, cheese & your choice of protein.
~Can be made vegan
Smokin Hot Quesadilla$9.99
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

King Burrito

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#5 Quesadilla Combo$9.99
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak,
Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice
& beans) w/16oz. soda.
Mini Quesadilla$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)$7.11
Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.
More about King Burrito
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$12.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Quesadilla image

 

Foxy Tacos

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortilla loaded with jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, with the protein of your choice. Served with sour cream and pico da gallo.
Kid Cheese Quesadilla$4.99
Small flour tortilla with melted Jack Cheese.
More about Foxy Tacos
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Boxty Quesadilla$14.00
A crisp golden potato pancake stuffed with
tender chicken breast, mushrooms, bell
peppers, green onions, and Irish cheddar,
served with salsa and sour cream.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Banner pic

 

King Burrito

9311 E 71st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla with Meat$8.05
More about King Burrito

