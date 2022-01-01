Mac and cheese in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Opulent Mac & Cheese
|$13.00
penne, pecorino romano, mozzarella, shredded parmesan, cream
|Kid's Fredo Mac & Cheese
|$7.00
penne, pecorino romano, mozzarella, shredded parmesan, cream
|GF Opulent Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
penne, pecorino romano, mozzarella, shredded parmesan, cream
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Hasty Bake Brisket Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Hasty Bake burnt ends brisket, chipotle in adobo, smoky creamy Gouda sauce, Cavatappi pasta.
Bodhi's Bowl
1124 S Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|3-Cheese Bodhi Mac
|$8.75
Creamy elbow macaroni in our award winning 3-cheese sauce. Topped with aged parmesan cheese and fried onions! (pictured with buffalo chicken - Bobby Style!)
|3 Cheese Bodhi Mac side
|$3.50
An 8oz side version of our award winning mac n cheese!
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Half Classic Mac n' Cheese Gratin
|$7.00
Classic steakhouse Mac 'n Cheese, serves 1-2
|Full Classic Mac n' Cheese Gratin
|$12.00
Classic steakhouse Mac 'n Cheese, serves 3-4
|Fried Mac n' Cheese
|$13.00
mac sauce, bacon, fried sage
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Vegan Mac & Cheese App
|$6.99
|Mac & Cheese App
|$6.99
Rotini noodles, four-cheese sauce, baked & topped with Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs
|Loaded Mac & Cashew Cheese (V)
|$15.99
House made cashew cheese, rotini pasta, crispy kale, caramelized onions, smokey zucchini & Head Country BBQ
PIZZA 313
10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa
|Gouda Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$9.99
Macaroni with gouda cheese and bacon Fried to perfection in a crispy outer shell.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Mac & Cheese
|$3.00
|Kids Mac'n Cheese
|$6.95
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
|Meatloaf Mac n Cheese
|$18.00
Impossible meatloaf, green Chile queso, cavatappi pasta, mango corn salsa, BBQ