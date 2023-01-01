Pretzels in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Watershed Kitchen
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|PRIESTSVALLEY PRETZELS
|$12.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
203 E. Archer, Tulsa
|Chocolate Pretzel Cookie
|$3.50
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
DONUTS
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
3739 E 11th St, Tulsa
|GF/V Pretzels
|$5.50