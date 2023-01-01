Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve pretzels

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PRIESTSVALLEY PRETZELS$12.00
Six pretzel chubs served with cheddar sauce and German mustard.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Pretzel Cookie$3.50
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF/V Pretzels$5.50
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Bites$11.00
Crispy Delicious Bite Size Pretzels served with queso
More about The Local Bison

