Burritos in Tulsa

Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, pepperjack, tempeh sausage in flour tortilla, served with roasted red pepper sauce and creamy cilantro sauce.
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Chicken Burrito
Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.
|Veggie Burrito (Lunch)
|$7.99
Black beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, caramelized onions & cheese in a whole topped with white queso.
~Can Be Made Vegan
|Pork Chile Verde Burrito (Lunch)
|$8.99
Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce & crema fresca.
King Burrito
2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa
|#2 KB Burrito
|$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
|CHIPOTLE King Burrito
|$11.08
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.
|Cheesy Queen Burrito
|$8.94
Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions, topped with sauce.
Sandos
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Time Bomb Burrito
|$12.00
ham, refried beans, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, warm tortilla
|Breakfast Burrito (V)
|$8.00
Jackfruit carnitas, just egg, crooked pepper jack cheese, hash brown crumble, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla
|Time Bomb Burrito (V)
|$12.00
Jackfruit carnitas, refried beans, Crooked pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla
Foxy Tacos
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, pico de gallo, house crema, and your choice of protein.
|Burritos
Rice, black bean and corn medley, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and house crema with your choice of protein.
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
A three-egg omelette with the Holy Trinity spice, Tasso and Andouille with our spicy Cajun red beans rolled in a fresh flour tortilla. Topped with Nola’s famous crawfish queso
King Burrito
9311 E 71st St, Tulsa
|King Burrito California
|$9.89
|#2 KB Burrito
|$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
|GRANDE KING BURRITO
|$11.65