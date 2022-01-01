Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve burritos

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Tofu scramble, roasted potatoes, pepperjack, tempeh sausage in flour tortilla, served with roasted red pepper sauce and creamy cilantro sauce.
Veggie Burrito$12.00
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Item pic

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito
Free range chicken, black beans, spinach, cheese & pico de gallo topped with white queso.
Veggie Burrito (Lunch)$7.99
Black beans, sweet potatoes, spinach, caramelized onions & cheese in a whole topped with white queso.
~Can Be Made Vegan
Pork Chile Verde Burrito (Lunch)$8.99
Slow cooked pork, black bean corn relish & rice topped with tomatillo sauce & crema fresca.
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

King Burrito

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#2 KB Burrito$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
CHIPOTLE King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.
Cheesy Queen Burrito$8.94
Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions, topped with sauce.
More about King Burrito
Item pic

 

Sandos

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Time Bomb Burrito$12.00
ham, refried beans, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli, warm tortilla
Breakfast Burrito (V)$8.00
Jackfruit carnitas, just egg, crooked pepper jack cheese, hash brown crumble, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla
Time Bomb Burrito (V)$12.00
Jackfruit carnitas, refried beans, Crooked pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, avocado, chipotle aioli on a warm tortilla
More about Sandos
Item pic

 

Foxy Tacos

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito
Large flour tortilla, fried potatoes, scrambled eggs, jack cheese, pico de gallo, house crema, and your choice of protein.
Burritos
Rice, black bean and corn medley, jack cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, and house crema with your choice of protein.
More about Foxy Tacos
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$13.50
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$12.00
A three-egg omelette with the Holy Trinity spice, Tasso and Andouille with our spicy Cajun red beans rolled in a fresh flour tortilla. Topped with Nola’s famous crawfish queso
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Banner pic

 

King Burrito

9311 E 71st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
King Burrito California$9.89
#2 KB Burrito$9.63
King burrito, chicken or steak w/ 16oz. soda
GRANDE KING BURRITO$11.65
More about King Burrito
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$12.99
A massive burrito stuffed with sausage, bacon, potatoes, cheese and eggs, topped with melted cheese sauce, sour cream and salsa
More about Delta Cafe

