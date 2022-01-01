Cinnamon rolls in Tulsa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That!

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll Waffle$7.99
Waffle topped with strawberries, vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, and powdered sugar
More about Waffle That!
The Collaborative Midtown image

 

The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$4.00
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image

DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic BB Cinnamon Roll (VG)$4.50
GF Cinnamon Rolls 6-Pack$41.50
Six of our huge cinnamon rolls made for our Gluten-Free friends! Added bonus: happen to also be vegan!
(ps best way to eat is to warm under a damp paper towel for 30 seconds until you get your desired temperature)
(pss if you decide to freeze your rolls, just thaw and follow the steps above!)
6 Pack of Take & Heat Cinnamon Rolls (VG)$20.00
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

