Cinnamon rolls in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
Waffle That!
5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Cinnamon Roll Waffle
|$7.99
Waffle topped with strawberries, vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, and powdered sugar
The Collaborative Midtown
4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa
|Cinnamon Roll
|$4.00
DONUTS
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
3739 E 11th St, Tulsa
|Classic BB Cinnamon Roll (VG)
|$4.50
|GF Cinnamon Rolls 6-Pack
|$41.50
Six of our huge cinnamon rolls made for our Gluten-Free friends! Added bonus: happen to also be vegan!
(ps best way to eat is to warm under a damp paper towel for 30 seconds until you get your desired temperature)
(pss if you decide to freeze your rolls, just thaw and follow the steps above!)
|6 Pack of Take & Heat Cinnamon Rolls (VG)
|$20.00