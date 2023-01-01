Mushroom burgers in Tulsa
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Mushroom Burger
|$15.00
Blackened Angus Beef, Andouille Sausage, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Crystal's Hot Sauce and Creole Mustard on a French Roll
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|BIG BOB MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
|$16.00
A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Your choice of one side.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten