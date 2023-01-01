Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$15.00
Blackened Angus Beef, Andouille Sausage, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Crystal's Hot Sauce and Creole Mustard on a French Roll
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BIG BOB MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER$16.00
A seasoned half-pound burger topped with sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese. Your choice of one side.
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Bigbog Mushroom & Swiss Burger$14.00
A seasoned half-pound burger topped with
sautéed sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub

