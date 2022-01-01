French toast in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve french toast
Waffle That! - 5079 S Yale Ave
5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|French toast waffle
|$7.99
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Poppyseed Brioche French Toast
|$8.95
topped w/berries & mint - served w/side of bacon
|Gluten Free French Toast
|$5.75
2 slices of gluten-free bread dipped in egg batter with vanilla, orange zest, and cinnamon then cooked on the griddle.
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Biscuit French Toast
|$5.00