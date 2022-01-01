Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve french toast

Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That! - 5079 S Yale Ave

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French toast waffle$7.99
More about Waffle That! - 5079 S Yale Ave
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Poppyseed Brioche French Toast$8.95
topped w/berries & mint - served w/side of bacon
Gluten Free French Toast$5.75
2 slices of gluten-free bread dipped in egg batter with vanilla, orange zest, and cinnamon then cooked on the griddle.
More about Queenies
SOCIETY image

 

SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Biscuit French Toast$5.00
More about SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$7.99
Thick sliced bread dipped in a specially seasoned egg batter, grilled to a golden brown perfection and dusted with powdered sugar. Served with your choice of thick cut bacon, sausage patties or country ham
More about Delta Cafe

