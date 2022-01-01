Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve dumplings

Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken & Dumplings$14.00
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Home style Chicken and Dumplings
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
Home style Chicken and Dumplings$10.99
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
More about Delta Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.

8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
A8. Tropical Dumplings (4)$8.95
Steamed dumplings, choose either seasoned chicken or pork. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Tropical special sauce.
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
Restaurant banner

 

Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
A2. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Pork$8.95
Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.
A1. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Chicken$8.95
Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.
More about Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Cookies

Chicken Parmesan

Fish And Chips

Baked Ziti

Lasagna

Pies

Pudding

Clams

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (282 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1528 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston