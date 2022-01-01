Dumplings in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve dumplings
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Chicken & Dumplings
|$14.00
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Home style Chicken and Dumplings
Good old-fashioned chicken and dumplings, made fresh daily
|$10.99
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.
8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa
|A8. Tropical Dumplings (4)
|$8.95
Steamed dumplings, choose either seasoned chicken or pork. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Tropical special sauce.
Lanna Thai Restaurant - 7227 South Memorial Drive
7227 South Memorial Drive, Tulsa
|A2. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Pork
|$8.95
Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.
|A1. Lanna Thai Dumplings - Chicken
|$8.95
Steamed dumplings. Each filled with bamboo shoots, carrots and green peas. Topped with crispy garlic and served with Lanna Thai special sauce.