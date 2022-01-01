Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve cheese fries

Item pic

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.50
Fries topped with shredded cheddar, smoked gouda, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion. Served with ranch.
Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
Fries topped with house chili, shredded cheddar, candied jalapenos, and diced red onions.
More about SOCIETY
Item pic

 

Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Mac n' Cheese$13.00
mac sauce, bacon, fried sage
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Item pic

 

The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries for Sharing$7.99
Seasoned French Fries, Melted Cheese or Vegan Cheese - Served with Green Goddess Dressing & Head Country BBQ
More about The Vault
Item pic

CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

Metropolis Cheesesteaks

1124 S Lewis, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (272 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.95
More about Metropolis Cheesesteaks

