Cheese fries in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve cheese fries
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Bacon Cheese Fries
|$9.50
Fries topped with shredded cheddar, smoked gouda, creamy cheese sauce, bacon, and green onion. Served with ranch.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
Fries topped with house chili, shredded cheddar, candied jalapenos, and diced red onions.
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Fried Mac n' Cheese
|$13.00
mac sauce, bacon, fried sage
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Cheese Fries for Sharing
|$7.99
Seasoned French Fries, Melted Cheese or Vegan Cheese - Served with Green Goddess Dressing & Head Country BBQ