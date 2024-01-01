Fajitas in Tulsa
Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa
110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa
|Marinated New York Strip Fajitas.
|$34.00
Served with Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas, queso chihuahua, guacamole, smoky onions, roasted jalapeños, pickled escabeche, and crema
|Marinated Chicken Fajitas.
|$24.00
Served with Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas, queso chihuahua, guacamole, smoky onions, roasted jalapeños, pickled escabeche, and crema