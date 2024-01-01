Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve fajitas

Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa

110 N. Elgin Ave, Tulsa

TakeoutDelivery
Marinated New York Strip Fajitas.$34.00
Served with Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas, queso chihuahua, guacamole, smoky onions, roasted jalapeños, pickled escabeche, and crema
Marinated Chicken Fajitas.$24.00
Served with Sonoran-style sour flour tortillas, queso chihuahua, guacamole, smoky onions, roasted jalapeños, pickled escabeche, and crema
More about Noche Woodfired Grill & Agave Bar - Noche Tulsa
DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Burrito$7.50
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

