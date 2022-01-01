Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Valley Village restaurants you'll love

Valley Village restaurants
Valley Village's top cuisines

American
American
Breakfast & brunch
Breakfast & Brunch
Must-try Valley Village restaurants

Sloanes Valley Village

5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Valley Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bernard Western Burger$17.50
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, Crispy onion strings, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Really Big Chicken Wings (Half Dozen)$14.00
Gluten FREE, Hot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Maple Sriracha
Cauliflower Fritas$11.50
Vegan, Gluten Free
More about Sloanes Valley Village
Hugo's

12851 Riverside Dr, Studio City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Asian Stir Fry$20.00
Choice of all natural chicken breast or grilled organic tofu, snow peas, tomatoes, broccolini, mushrooms, jicama, scallions, garlic, ginger, cilantro and a sesame-chili sauce. Served over organic brown rice. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
Turkey Meatloaf$19.75
Shelton’s free-range turkey prepared with sundried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
Chicken Carciofi$20.75
All-natural chicken breast sautéed in olive oil with artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic, Kalamata olives, chili flakes, lemon juice, white wine and butter. Served with choice of side. Gluten Free. Can be vegetarian.
More about Hugo's
The Rustic Spoon

12500 magnolia blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
More about The Rustic Spoon
The Fifth

4821 Whitsett AveValley Village, Valley Village

Avg 4.4 (103 reviews)
More about The Fifth
