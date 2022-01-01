Valley Village restaurants you'll love
Sloanes Valley Village
5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Valley Village
Popular items
Bernard Western Burger
|$17.50
seasoned crust 1/4lb grilled premium chuck burger, house spread, Crispy onion strings, Cheddar cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato
Really Big Chicken Wings (Half Dozen)
|$14.00
Gluten FREE, Hot Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan,BBQ, Lemon Pepper, Maple Sriracha
Cauliflower Fritas
|$11.50
Vegan, Gluten Free
Hugo's
12851 Riverside Dr, Studio City
Popular items
Asian Stir Fry
|$20.00
Choice of all natural chicken breast or grilled organic tofu, snow peas, tomatoes, broccolini, mushrooms, jicama, scallions, garlic, ginger, cilantro and a sesame-chili sauce. Served over organic brown rice. Gluten free. Can be vegan or vegetarian.
Turkey Meatloaf
|$19.75
Shelton’s free-range turkey prepared with sundried tomato, pine nuts, egg, cheese and fresh herbs. Served with choice of two sides and mushroom herb gravy. Gluten free, contains nuts.
Chicken Carciofi
|$20.75
All-natural chicken breast sautéed in olive oil with artichoke hearts, spinach, grape tomatoes, garlic, Kalamata olives, chili flakes, lemon juice, white wine and butter. Served with choice of side. Gluten Free. Can be vegetarian.
The Fifth
4821 Whitsett AveValley Village, Valley Village