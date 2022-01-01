Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pear salad in Vancouver

Vancouver restaurants
Toast

Vancouver restaurants that serve pear salad

La Provence image

PASTRY

La Provence Vancouver

17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver

Avg 5 (62 reviews)
Takeout
Pear & Butternut Salade$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about La Provence Vancouver
Side Pear and Beet Salad image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON

Twigs Bistro - Vancouver

801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Pear and Beet Salad$5.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Pear & Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
Crave Grille image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Crave Grille

13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver

Avg 4.5 (5291 reviews)
Takeout
Walnut Pear Salad$15.50
A great fall salad with spring mix, candied walnuts, Craisins, blue cheese crumbles, candied bacon and fresh pear. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.
More about Crave Grille
Saap Fusion Kitchen image

 

Saap Fusion Kitchen

2520 Columbia House Blvd Suite 108, Vancouver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Roasted Beet + Asian Pear Salad$14.00
sesame roasted beets, NW Asian pears, pepitas, arugula, shallots, ginger-ancho chile vinaigrette
More about Saap Fusion Kitchen

