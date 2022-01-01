Pear salad in Vancouver
Vancouver restaurants that serve pear salad
More about La Provence Vancouver
PASTRY
La Provence Vancouver
17719 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver
|Pear & Butternut Salade
|$16.00
Organic greens, hibiscus-poached pear, roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, blue cheese, pomegranate jewels, and creamy balsamic dressing.
More about Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SMOKED SALMON
Twigs Bistro - Vancouver
801 Waterfront Way Suite 103, Vancouver
|Side Pear and Beet Salad
|$5.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
|Pear & Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
More about Crave Grille
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Crave Grille
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd, Vancouver
|Walnut Pear Salad
|$15.50
A great fall salad with spring mix, candied walnuts, Craisins, blue cheese crumbles, candied bacon and fresh pear. Served with a balsamic vinaigrette.