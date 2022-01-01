Fish and chips in Ventura
Ventura restaurants that serve fish and chips
More about Brophy Bros. - Ventura
Brophy Bros. - Ventura
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
|Fish & Chips
|$15.25
Beer Battered, Served with Fries and Coleslaw.
More about Boatyard Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Boatyard Pub
1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura
|Boatyard Fish & Chips
|$19.99
Crispy batter fried Alaskan Cod, the original fish & chips with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon...simply delicious!