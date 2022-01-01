Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Ventura

Ventura restaurants
Ventura restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips image

 

Brophy Bros. - Ventura

1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$15.25
Beer Battered, Served with Fries and Coleslaw.
More about Brophy Bros. - Ventura
Boatyard Pub image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Boatyard Pub

1583 Spinnaker Dr, Ventura

Avg 4.2 (900 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boatyard Fish & Chips$19.99
Crispy batter fried Alaskan Cod, the original fish & chips with Freedom fries, freshly tossed tarragon coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon...simply delicious!
More about Boatyard Pub
e1b384ea-f9aa-4115-8205-5ed42be2ce1c image

 

Barrelhouse 101

545 East Thompson Boulevard, San Buenaventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Beer Battered Fish N' Chips$17.00
More about Barrelhouse 101

