Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Verona

Go
Verona restaurants
Toast

Verona restaurants that serve calamari

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

Avenue Bistro

558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona

Avg 4.4 (132 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Point Judith Calamari$14.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Calamari$13.75
Buttermilk battered, served with side of marinara, thai or buffalo sauce
More about Verona Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Verona

Penne

Pancakes

Steak Sandwiches

French Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

French Toast

Cheeseburgers

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Verona to explore

Montclair

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paterson

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (332 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston