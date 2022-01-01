Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Verona
/
Verona
/
Calamari
Verona restaurants that serve calamari
SALADS • HAMBURGERS
Avenue Bistro
558 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona
Avg 4.4
(132 reviews)
Point Judith Calamari
$14.00
More about Avenue Bistro
Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$13.75
Buttermilk battered, served with side of marinara, thai or buffalo sauce
More about Verona Inn
Browse other tasty dishes in Verona
Penne
Pancakes
Steak Sandwiches
French Fries
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
French Toast
Cheeseburgers
Grilled Chicken
More near Verona to explore
Montclair
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Paterson
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1604 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(332 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(271 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston