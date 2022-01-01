Chicken salad in Verona

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lakeside Deli image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Lakeside Deli

542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

Avg 4.7 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad - 4oz Side$3.00
#16 Chicken Salad (HALF)$9.49
Chicken Salad Melt$9.49
American Cheese and Chicken Salad on choice of bread
More about Lakeside Deli
Main pic

 

Verona Inn

624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, cherry tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, crispy onions & ranch dressing
Thai Chicken Salad$15.00
Grilled chicken, mesclun, carrots, bell peppers, red onion, rice noodles, peanuts & Thai dressing
More about Verona Inn

