Chicken salad in Verona
Verona restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Lakeside Deli
542 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Chicken Salad - 4oz Side
|$3.00
|#16 Chicken Salad (HALF)
|$9.49
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.49
American Cheese and Chicken Salad on choice of bread
Verona Inn
624 Bloomfield Ave, Verona
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, crispy chicken, cherry tomatoes, carrots, bleu cheese crumbles, celery, crispy onions & ranch dressing
|Thai Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, mesclun, carrots, bell peppers, red onion, rice noodles, peanuts & Thai dressing