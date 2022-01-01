Rigatoni in Villa Park
Villa Park restaurants that serve rigatoni
More about :Positano Ristorante
:Positano Ristorante
17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace
|Rigatoni Melanzane
|$18.00
Sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$20.00
Homemade rigatoni in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
|Rigatoni Baragiano
|$25.00
Pasta of the Day
More about More Brewing Company - Villa Park
FRENCH FRIES
More Brewing Company - Villa Park
126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park
|Sausage & Pepper Rigatoni
|$22.00
house made san marzano tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, reams italian sausage, bell peppers, sweet onions, parmesan cheese, micro mirepoix (ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM)