Rigatoni in Villa Park

Villa Park restaurants that serve rigatoni

Positano Ristorante image

 

:Positano Ristorante

17W460 22nd Street, Oakbrook Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rigatoni Melanzane$18.00
Sauteed in a spicy tomato sauce with roasted eggplant topped with fresh mozzarella
Rigatoni alla Vodka$20.00
Homemade rigatoni in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
Rigatoni Baragiano$25.00
Pasta of the Day
More about :Positano Ristorante
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

More Brewing Company - Villa Park

126 S Villa Ave, Villa Park

Avg 4.6 (1133 reviews)
Takeout
Sausage & Pepper Rigatoni$22.00
house made san marzano tomato sauce, rigatoni pasta, reams italian sausage, bell peppers, sweet onions, parmesan cheese, micro mirepoix (ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 4 PM)
More about More Brewing Company - Villa Park

