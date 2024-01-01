Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Prime ribs in
Vineyard Haven
/
Vineyard Haven
/
Prime Ribs
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve prime ribs
The Attic
82 Main St, Vineyard Haven
No reviews yet
Sunday Prime Rib
$40.00
More about The Attic
SOUPS • SEAFOOD
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.2
(1765 reviews)
Prime Rib Special
$32.00
More about The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
