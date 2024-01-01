Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prime ribs in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve prime ribs

The Attic

82 Main St, Vineyard Haven

Sunday Prime Rib$40.00
SOUPS • SEAFOOD

The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven

20 Beach Street Extension, Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.2 (1765 reviews)
Prime Rib Special$32.00
