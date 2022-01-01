Calamari in Vineyard Haven
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve calamari
More about COPPER WOK
COPPER WOK
9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN
|FRY SHACK CALAMARI
|$18.00
with our subtly spicy remoulade dipping sauce
More about Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road
509 State Road, Vineyard Haven
|Crispy Fried Calamari
|$18.00
Crispy Fried Calamari
Fried Crispy Calamari with assorted green, red and jalapeno peppers served with sweet Thai chili aioli.
$18.00
Featuring seafood platter this coming weekend