Calamari in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve calamari

COPPER WOK

9 MAIN STREET, VINEYARD HAVEN

FRY SHACK CALAMARI$18.00
with our subtly spicy remoulade dipping sauce
More about COPPER WOK
Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road

509 State Road, Vineyard Haven

Crispy Fried Calamari$18.00
Crispy Fried Calamari
Fried Crispy Calamari with assorted green, red and jalapeno peppers served with sweet Thai chili aioli.
$18.00
Featuring seafood platter this coming weekend
More about Black Dog Bakery Cafe - State Road

