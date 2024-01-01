Spaghetti in Vineyard Haven
Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano - 20 union street
20 Union Street, Vineyard Haven
|Spaghetti Al Pomodoro
|$29.00
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro: spaghetti with home made tomato sauce, fresh burrata and parmigiano cheese, fresh basil.
|Spaghetti Vongole
|$38.00
Spaghetti Vongole: local littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, extra virgin olive oil and white wine.
|Spaghetti Carbonara
|$31.00
Spaghetti Carbonara: spaghetti, egg yolk, organic Italian pancetta, touch of cream and parmigiano
Reggiano.