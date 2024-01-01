Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Vineyard Haven

Vineyard Haven restaurants
Vineyard Haven restaurants that serve spaghetti

Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano - 20 union street

20 Union Street, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro$29.00
Spaghetti Al Pomodoro: spaghetti with home made tomato sauce, fresh burrata and parmigiano cheese, fresh basil.
Spaghetti Vongole$38.00
Spaghetti Vongole: local littleneck clams, garlic, parsley, extra virgin olive oil and white wine.
Spaghetti Carbonara$31.00
Spaghetti Carbonara: spaghetti, egg yolk, organic Italian pancetta, touch of cream and parmigiano
Reggiano.
More about Salvatore's Ristorante Italiano - 20 union street
The Attic

82 Main St, Vineyard Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Monday Spaghetti & Meatballs$32.00
More about The Attic

