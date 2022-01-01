Tostadas in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tostadas
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Pork Tostada
|$22.00
House Braised Pulled Pork/ Crispy Corn Tortilla/ Black Beans/ Roasted Corn/ Guacamole/ Sour Cream/ Cilantro
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
|TOSTADAS
|$3.50
CRUNCHY CORN TORTILLA, REFRIED BEANS W. CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM