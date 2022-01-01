Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tostadas

Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tostada$22.00
House Braised Pulled Pork/ Crispy Corn Tortilla/ Black Beans/ Roasted Corn/ Guacamole/ Sour Cream/ Cilantro
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TOSTADAS$3.50
CRUNCHY CORN TORTILLA, REFRIED BEANS W. CHOICE OF MEAT TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE AND SOUR CREAM
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Bronzed Tuna Tostada$22.99
Fresh Tuna over a crispy Blue Corn tortilla shell and Red Beans and Rice, layered with Goat cheese, salsa, scallions and a drizzle of Cilantro Lime Crema.
More about Lucky Oyster

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Tamales

Dumplings

Salmon Salad

Steak Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Flan

Mozzarella Sticks

Grilled Salmon Salad

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston