Enchiladas in Visalia

Visalia restaurants
Visalia restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas De La Casa$14.99
Rolled corn tortilla in a red sauce filled with your choice of meat, topped with melted jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Enchiladas Tarascas ( Mole)$15.99
Rolled corn tortilla topped with mole sauce filled with charbroiled chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
#2 Chile Relleno & Enchilada$13.99
Served with rice and beans.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
Consumer pic

 

Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

505 S Chinowth St, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Michoacanas$16.99
Four enchiladas made with a Michoacan styled sauce. Topped with Cabbage, Cotija cheese, a sweet and sour sauce and a slice of: tomato, avocado, and steamed potato. Get it with chicken or asada.
More about Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
Main pic

 

El Tarasco Restaurant

208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Ala Carta$5.99
Your choice of meat and sauce.
Sope & Enchilada Combo$14.99
More about El Tarasco Restaurant

