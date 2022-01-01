Enchiladas in Visalia
Visalia restaurants that serve enchiladas
SEAFOOD • GRILL
El Tarasco Restaurant Mooney
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Enchiladas De La Casa
|$14.99
Rolled corn tortilla in a red sauce filled with your choice of meat, topped with melted jack cheese served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|Enchiladas Tarascas ( Mole)
|$15.99
Rolled corn tortilla topped with mole sauce filled with charbroiled chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
|#2 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
|$13.99
Served with rice and beans.
Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar
505 S Chinowth St, Visalia
|Enchiladas Michoacanas
|$16.99
Four enchiladas made with a Michoacan styled sauce. Topped with Cabbage, Cotija cheese, a sweet and sour sauce and a slice of: tomato, avocado, and steamed potato. Get it with chicken or asada.
El Tarasco Restaurant
208 W. Main St. STE 9, Visalia
|Enchilada Ala Carta
|$5.99
Your choice of meat and sauce.
|Sope & Enchilada Combo
|$14.99